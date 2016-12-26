Walter Leland Jones Obituary

LAKE MILTON, Ohio – Walter Leland Jones, age 98, of Lake Milton, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2016.

Born June 28, 1918 in North Jackson, he was the 5th of seven children born to Ivan R. and Gertrude (Clemmens) Jones.

Walt retired in 1980 from the Jackson-Milton School System after 23 years of service.

He was a member for over 45 years of the Knight of Pythians of North Jackson #343.

Survivors include a niece, Karen Jones of Lake Milton and nephews, Bill and Bob Jones both of Strongsville.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Grace Jones and brothers, Charles, Lester, Rue, Robert and Gerald Jones.

Friends will be received one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service which will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

Burial will follow at North Jackson Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls for the wonderful care they provided to Walt over the past five years.

