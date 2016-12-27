4 arrested after disturbance at Philadelphia shopping mall

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A disturbance at a northeast Philadelphia shopping mall has led to the arrest of four people.

Police responded to the Philadelphia Mills mall Tuesday evening for a report of a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance.

Four people were arrested. Police say one person tried to attack an officer who was working to disperse the crowd.

No injuries were reported.

Police tell WPVI-TV that the gathering was planned on the mobile messaging app Snapchat.

The incident comes after a number of disturbances were reported at malls around the country on Monday. Most of those also involved large groups of juveniles.

