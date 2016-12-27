Anthony R. Martin Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 30th at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, Canfield for Anthony R. “Tony” Martin, 94 of Canfield who died Tuesday, December 27 at Hospice House.

Tony was born March 7, 1922 in Canfield, a son of the late Frank and Marie Antoinette (LaManna) Martin and was a lifelong area resident.

He served in the Air Force during World War II.

Tony was one of the original sixteen founders of the Falcon Foundry, Co, Lowellville, where he worked over 30 years, retiring in 1984.

After his retirement he enjoyed spending his winters in Las Vegas for many years. Tony enjoyed fishing and hunting, going to garage sales and flea markets but most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was also a Cleveland sports fan.

He leaves his wife of 69 years, the former Audrey J. Hall, whom he married August 2, 1947; his children, John (deceased) and his wife, Gaye of Niles, Mary Ann (Ed) Costello, Sandra (Cliff) Miller all of Boardman, Anthony (Marijo) Martin of Westerville, Linda (Art) Saunders, Raymond (Kristine) Martin all of Canfield and James (Kristi) Martin of Solon; 16 grandchildren, Stacie, Nikki, Missy, Cliff, Eddie, Kristy, Mark, Joanna, Sunny, Adam, Marisa, Ross, Lexi, Ryan, Melanie and Brooke; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank (Edie) Martin; a sister, Angela (Bob) Gilliland all of Boardman; a sister-in-law, Connie Martin of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his son, Tony was preceded in death by his stepmother, Maggie Martin; four brothers, Sam, William, Joseph and Dominic and three sisters, Nellie, Teresa and Rose.

Friends may call on Thursday, December 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, December29 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.