Browns donating $10,000 to food bank after parade cancelled

The parade is cancelled since the Browns won their first game of the season on Sunday

Cleveland Browns cornerback Jamar Taylor (21) reacts after an interception in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Browns’ first victory of the season also has become a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some fans upset over the team’s poor performance this year were planning a “Perfect Season Parade” if the Browns ended up winless. Over $10,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.

But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday for their first win in 2016 and first in more than a year, bringing relief for players, coaches and Cleveland fans. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.

And on Tuesday, the Browns said they would match the $10,000 raised by fans.

