Clark strikes from long distance; United earns their 3rd win in a row

HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – With six seconds remaining, Jake Clark sunk a three-pointer to give United the lead (59-57) as the Golden Eagles got by Southern, 60-57.

The win gives United their third win in a row as the Eagles are now 4-3. United reached the foul line just three times (2-3) but connected on 7 three-point baskets in the game.

Clark led the way with 18 points for United. Kaden Smith was one rebound shy of a double-double (16 points, 9 rebounds). Dakota Hill finished with 15 points.

Clark has tallied a 14.3 scoring average while Smith has averaged 13.3 points during their three-game win streak.

Southern just played in an overtime matchup with Columbiana which saw the Indians come out on top on Friday (62-55). Tonight, Domanick Michael took game-high honors with 20 points. Jacob Joiner, who finished with 7, made the go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left in the contest to give Southern a 57-56 advantage before Clark’s three-pointer to give United the edge.

Southern (3-3) will welcome Oak Glen on Friday. United will meet Lowellville in a makeup contest from December 13 on Thursday.