Creative Classroom Contest: Greenville teacher realizes benefits of reading to kids

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas. Our second winner comes from Hempfield Elementary School.

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Greenville Area School District is taking part in a special, nationwide project called “One School, One Book.” The program will provide every family in grades K-6 with a copy of the same book.

Every night for about one month, the families will read the assigned chapters aloud with their children. The children will then discuss the book in school.

Danielle Sepos, a teacher from Hempfield Elementary School, wrote to the campaign asking for the $500 grant to help purchase the books.

“I feel this is such a worthy cause that will not only benefit my students, but all the students and their families in grades K-6 in the Greenville Area School District. We are trying to not only promote the importance of reading to your children, but spending time together as a family,” Sepos wrote.

