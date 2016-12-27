David H. Kramer Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Poland, for David H. Kramer, 88, of Poland, who died Sunday morning, December 25, 2016, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus.

David was born December 20, 1928, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Martha Frey Kramer.

He had worked as a supervisor for the former Wean United for over 36 years, retiring in 1992. David was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church, where he was very active, serving as an elder and head usher. He had been a volunteer, teaching English as a second language. David enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing, gardening, adventures and traveling, especially the bus trips to the casinos.

His first wife, the former Ann E. Evans, whom he married May 21, 1949, died March 31, 1992.

He leaves his second wife, the former Bernadette Gura, whom he married November 15, 1997; two daughters, Nancy J. (Dennis) Alexander of Warren and Kathy S. (David) Moff of Canfield; a son, David A. Kramer of Canfield; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Johnston of Arizona.

Besides his parents and his wife, David was preceded in death by two sisters, Emma Farquhar and Ella Bickel.

Friends may call Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel and 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at the church.

The family requests material tributes take the form of donations to the memorial fund of Heritage Presbyterian Church.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



