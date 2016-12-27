Death Records: December 27, 2016

BURNS, Twila Lionne, 88 – Niles, Ohio
The funeral will be Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service.
KING, Mary K., 70 – Brookfield, Ohio
There are no calling hours or funeral services.
Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.
KRAMER, David H., 88 – Poland, Ohio
Friends may call Wednesday, December 28 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel and 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, December 29 at the church.
MARTIN, Anthony R., 94 – Canfield, Ohio
Friends may call on Thursday, December 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes.
There will be a prayer service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 30th at the funeral home.
PARSONS, Florence V., 94 – Canfield, Ohio
Friends may call on Thursday, December 29 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, December 30 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes.
There will be Services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 prior to the Service at the funeral home.
