Dennis Allen Trimble Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Dennis Allen Trimble, 64, of 279 First Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at Community Skilled Nursing Center, following a brief Illness.

He was born April 14, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Oscar Louis and Susie Bell Giddens Trimble, Sr.

Mr. Trimble was employed with Diane Sauer Chevrolet as a Detailer for 34 years, before retiring in 2014.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Mr. Trimble was a 1971 graduate of Warren City High School.

He leaves to mourn one brother, Ricky (Sharon) Trimble of Warren; one sister, Ms. Geraldine Trimble of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Oscar Trimble, Jr., Larry Trimble and Ralph Trimble.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1336 Union Street, the home of his sister, Geraldine Trimble.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

