East Palestine snaps their 4-game skid; tops Keystone Oaks

East Palestine will meet Columbiana this Friday.

By Published:
East Palestine Bulldogs high school basketball

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bulldogs snapped their four-game skid with a 85-69 victory over Keystone Oaks (PA) in the East Liverpool Holiday ‘Jam Fest’.

East Palestine (3-4) led at halftime, 39-26. Branden Kemp scored 18 points while Marshall Huddleston had 12 and Dominic Posey scored all of his 17 points in the final sixteen minutes. The Bulldogs connected on 8 three-point baskets.

The Eagles have fallen in five of their last six games. The 85-points which were scored by East Palestine were the most that an Eagle opponent has totaled this season. Keystone Oaks sank 21 of 29 free throws in the contest. Jake Mellon tallied 22 points (7-10 FT) while Josh Snell added 11 and C.J. Morrow and Nick Hrivanak each scored 10 points apiece.

Keystone Oaks (2-6) will play at Avonworth tomorrow. East Palestine will travel to Columbiana on Friday.

