Five Blue Devils’ score in double-figures; Lisbon wins their 5th game

Lisbon will travel to Beaver Local on Friday.

Lisbon Blue Devils High School Basketball - Lisbon, OH

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After trailing after the first frame (10-9), Lisbon rebounded to top Crestview – 64-39.

Lisbon saw balanced scoring with five players scoring in double figures and another (Seth Stokes) who totaled 9 points. Branson Brownfield scored a team-high 12 points while Colin Sweeney added 11 and Justin Sweeney, Bailey McCullough and Dougie Minor all tallied 10 points. Stokes led the team with 8 rebounds while Colin and Justin Sweeney had 5 assists respectively.

Crestview was led by Stephen Barr and Scott Murray, who each scored 9 points apiece. Hunter Woodring and Wyatt Woodring both finished with 6 points.

The Blue Devils (5-3) return to the floor on Friday when they meet Beaver Local. Crestview (0-7) will meet the Rockets in Lowellville next Tuesday.

