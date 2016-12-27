Florence V. Parsons Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be Services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 29 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel for Florence V. Parsons, 94, who died Tuesday, December 27 at Hospice House.

Florence was born August 7, 1922 in Youngstown, a daughter of Albert S. and Grace Barker Fellows, Sr.

Florence was a 1941 graduate of South High School.

She was a home-maker.

Florence was a long time member of Austintown Community Church where she served as president of both the Friendship Circle and the Women’s Council.

She also served Kiwanis dinners for many years. She also enjoyed traveling and camping with her husband of 52 years, Seth T. Parsons, Jr., whom she married July 7, 1943, died October 20, 1995.

Florence is survived by her daughter, Judith A. (John) Cragel of Southington; her son, Larry J. (Cheryl) Parsons of Canfield; her sisters, Thelma Petrick of Titusville, FL and Agnes Struble of Poland; her brothers, Ralph (Ruth) Fellows of New Springfield and Edward (Dorothy) Fellows of Girard; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Florence was preceded in death by her sister, Marianne DePoy and her brother, Albert (Tim) Fellows, Jr.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 prior to the Service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield-Niles Rd. Youngstown, Ohio 44515.

Family and Friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com



