Hawk found shot in New Middletown, police looking for shooter

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hawk was shot in New Middletown Tuesday afternoon and police are asking for your help to find the shooter.

New Middletown Police said the hawk was found with two gunshot wounds in a field off of Middletown Road behind the old Sparkles market.

Police responded to the call and caught the bird with a blanket. The case is now a criminal investigation.

Hawks are federally protected animals. This one is guessed to be almost 1 year-old.

“We’ll do whatever we can to make sure our community is safe and protected,” said Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio. “And that includes all of our animals.”

Birds in Flight Sanctuary now has the hawk in their care.

If you have any information on who shot the hawk, you’re asked to call New Middletown Police at 330-542-2234.