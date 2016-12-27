Mary K. King Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio – Mary K. King, 70, died Tuesday morning, December 27, 2016, at her home.

She was born November 2, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of Francis Nelson and Clara M. Evans Hall.

Mrs. King worked at Alphabet, Inc. in Warren for 15 years. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and playing cards. Mary loved her family, especially her great-niece, Athena.

Her husband, Kenneth King, died in 2004.

She leaves a brother, Francis John (Carol) Hall of Brookfield; two nieces, Mary Elizabeth and Whitney Lauren Hall and one nephew, Adam John Hall.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home in Hubbard.

Please visit http://www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and to send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here