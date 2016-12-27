New Castle woman left lying in street after hit by 2 vehicles

The first car stopped at the scene, the second car kept driving

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – New Castle police were called to a scene on the 700 block of East Washington Street to investigate a woman found lying in the road on Dec. 26.

Officers said a car driving south on East Washington Street hit 54-year-old Geraldine Oliva while she was trying to cross the street.

According to the press release, the driver of the car was pulling over when Oliva was hit by another car driving north that did not stop at the scene.

The Lawrence County coroner pronounced Oliva dead at the scene.

The New Castle Police Department is asking anyone with information on the second car to either call the department at 724-656-3585 or to leave a tip on their tip line.

