New Middletown Police to campaign for smarter driving in 2017



NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ringing in the New Year with an end to drunk driving and getting people to buckle up.

That’s what New Middletown Police have in mind with their new campaign.

They’re going to have a monthly topic that goes along with a holiday in each month or the season. For example, January will be something like, “Resolve to not drive impaired.”

There will be posters and banners up in local businesses and around town. The hope is to get the community involved with ideas so that the ideas will stick in their heads.

“People will look forward to that every month to see things like that,” said Vincent D’Egidio, New Middletown Police Chief. “I think we can impact the greater driving within New Middletown and surrounding Mahoning County.” .

The department is open to ideas for the campaign, so if you have one for a certain months, send it in.