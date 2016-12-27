New Middletown Police to campaign for smarter driving in 2017

There will be posters and banners up in local businesses and around town

By Published: Updated:
Ringing in the New Year with an end to drunk driving and getting people to buckle up.


NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ringing in the New Year with an end to drunk driving and getting people to buckle up.

That’s what New Middletown Police have in mind with their new campaign.

They’re going to have a monthly topic that goes along with a holiday in each month or the season. For example, January will be something like, “Resolve to not drive impaired.”

There will be posters and banners up in local businesses and around town. The hope is to get the community involved with ideas so that the ideas will stick in their heads.

“People will look forward to that every month to see things like that,” said Vincent D’Egidio, New Middletown Police Chief. “I think we can impact the greater driving within New Middletown and surrounding Mahoning County.” .

The department is open to ideas for the campaign, so if you have one for a certain months, send it in.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s