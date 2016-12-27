Police: Youngstown teen arrested after attempting to start fight at Southern Park Mall

The 16-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct and possession of suspected heroin

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday evening, Boardman police were called to the Southern Park Mall to investigate a group of three males and a group of shoppers who were arguing near the food court.

Officers advised the group of three males to leave multiple times.

According to the report, a 16-year-old from Youngstown continued to yell at the other group, taunting them to fight him and his friends.

The report states the 16-year-old continued to be the most aggressive and vocal of his group, and when he attempted to move toward the other group he was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and failure to desist.

After the teen was handcuffed and searched, police said they recovered a white piece of paper folded in his front pocket that contained what they suspect to be heroin.

He was then taken to the Boardman Police Station where he was later released to his mother.

The Juvenile Justice Center will set a court date in the near future.

