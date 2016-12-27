Road in Salem a prime location for trash dumping

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cunningham Road in Salem has become a prime area for trash dumping — as people have been putting beer bottles and soda cans on tree branches.

City officials and residents who live in the area said the dumping has been going on for years.

It’s only recently people in Salem have gotten more creative with their dumping.

“The beer cans and stuff that stick off the tree limbs, I notice that a lot,” Bill Wilson of Salem said. “And as far as the trash, there’s trash everywhere on the road.”

City officials said the Township only has two full-time employee to deal with 44 miles of roadway.

There’s no budget for dumping.

But city officials added they’ve never had any requests for trash pick-up.

And the chairman of the township hasn’t received any formal complaints.

If someone does notice something, they can send a letter to their township or go to a meeting.

“It’s been going on for years — ever since Walmart went in,” Wilson said. “Before, we didn’t have this problem.”

Sometimes, people who live in the area to assist to clean up.

If the dumping happens on township ground, they can pick it up. If it’s on someone’s private property, legally they can’t do anything about it.

Usually, green organizations and the city will mount a big push to clean in the spring.