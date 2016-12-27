Storm Team 27: A little sun Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-





LOOKING AHEAD

Only a small chance for a snow shower or flurry into early Wednesday morning. A break in the weather Wednesday. Another storm system with snow or rain into Thursday morning. Colder with more snow showers through the end of the week into the new year.

Forecast Wednesday: Mostly to partly cloudy.

High: 37 Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers mixing with rain. Small chance for freezing rain. Around 1” or less possible snow. Higher if it stays all snow. (60%)

Low: 32 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 28 Low: 25 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 20 Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 24 Monday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 31 Tuesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 36 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 28

