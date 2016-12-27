Storm Team 27: Falling temperatures from 51 to the 30’s

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Tied the record high of 64 degrees on Monday.  Temperatures dropping from 51 since midnight.  Look for temperatures to dip toward the low 30’s by Tuesday morning.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING INTO
Tuesday will be a cooler day with some sun and scattered clouds.  There is a small risk for a snow shower or flurry through the northern snowbelt.  Highs will only be in the middle 30’s.

LOOKING AHEAD
Quiet weather Wednesday with colder air and more snow showers Thursday and Friday.  Lake effect snow will drive south by Thursday night and Friday morning.  Colder temperatures and snow showers are expected into the New Year’s Weekend.

Forecast

Tuesday:   Partly sunny.  Breezy and cooler.  Isolated snow shower or flurry in north snowbelt.  (20%)
High:   36

Tuesday night:   Partly to mostly cloudy.  Isolated snow shower or flurry in north snowbelt.  (20%)
Low:   26

Wednesday:   Partly sunny.
High:   36

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and breezy.  Snow showers.  (60%)
High:   34    Low:   28

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High:   27    Low:   24

Saturday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:   32    Low:   21

Sunday:   Partly sunny.  Isolated snow shower early.  (30%)
High:   36    Low:   25

Monday:  Rain showers.  (60%)
High:   48   Low:   33

Tuesday:   Chance for rain showers early.  (30%)
High:   45    Low:   38

