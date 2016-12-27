Twila Lionne Burns Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Twila Lionne Burns, 88, died at 4:25 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the Autumn Hills Nursing Home.

She was born in Girard on September 19, 1928 the only child of Harry and Hazel Leona (Hirst) Hayden.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Niles and the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Chapter 57.

For many years she was a seamstress at Matina’s Bridal in Warren.

She enjoyed all the activities of the church.

Twila is survived by three stepchildren, Sarah Jane Hood of Chino, California, Raymond R. Burns of Chino, California, David P. (Sue) Burns of College Park, Maryland; 10 stepgrandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-great-gandchildren; two cousins; two sisters-in-law, Marjorie Torrence of Niles and Lila Burns of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Burns whom she married on September 21, 1962 and who died on May 29, 2010; two stepsons, William P. Burns and Edward Eugene Burns.

The funeral will be Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dave Burman and Rev. G. Ben Reed will officiate.

Burial will be in Girard City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church or Crossroads Hospice.

Visit holetonyuhasz.com to view this tribute and send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



