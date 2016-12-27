Warren gets bike rack sculpture as part of Trumbull projects

It's the first of four public art projects Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership hopes to have complete by late spring

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 12-foot metal sculpture that doubles as a bike rack is now in place in front of Trumbull Family Fitness.

Local artist Doug Meyer installed the piece last week at the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus stop downtown Warren.

It’s the first of four public art projects Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership hopes to have complete by late spring.

The other three will also compliment public transit stops.

“Overall we like to think of this as part of our larger mission to reclaim vacant space,” said Matt Martin, executive director of Trumbull Neighborhoods. “So a lot of what we do is involved with reclaiming vacant space.”

TNP is still looking for proposals.

Chosen artists receive a $1,000 stipend and are responsible for materials.

For more information, check out TNPWarren.org.

