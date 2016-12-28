Akron father gets 8 years for scalding 4-month-old daughter

The child's 21-year-old mother was placed on probation for her role in her daughter's injuries

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An 18-year-old northeast Ohio man will serve eight years in prison for injuring his 4-month-old daughter when he intentionally submerged her in scalding water.

Demetrius Ford was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering in November.

Prosecutors say Ford was bathing his daughter in February when he dunked her in hot water and she suffered burns to her face. Investigators also concluded that the girl sustained a skull fracture and several broken ribs.

The Akron man was 17 at the time of the incident. He was tried as an adult.

Chavelle Grier, the child’s 21-year-old mother, was placed on probation in June for her role in her daughter’s injuries.

