Austintown racino has big Wednesday jackpot

There's a chance to win $62,000 at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown

By Published:
Live horse racing begins Friday at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown, Ohio.
Horses run in a race at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown, Ohio, on Oct. 30, 2015.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for something to do on your Christmas vacation?

You could replenish your bank account, if you’re lucky.

You could win $62,000 Wednesday at Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown. The winner has to pick all six winning horses in races four through nine.

It’s called the Buckeye Pick Six.

Normally, if one person does it, they win the jackpot. Multiple winning tickets split 70 percent, with 30 percent carried over.

But Wednesday is a mandatory payout, meaning the entire jackpot will be split among anyone who picks the six winning horses.

Racing begins at 12:45 p.m.

For more information, go to www.hollywoodmahoningvalley.com.

