Boardman PD: Suspect hit daughter with bottle after fight over food

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man was arrested after his daughter told police that he hit her in the head with a bottle.

Police said the fight happened after an argument on Monday afternoon. The police and fire department, as well as an ambulance, were sent to a home on Paxton Road.

Police said the victim’s shirt was covered in blood, and she had a cut on her back, believed to be caused by a broken bottle. She told police her father, Kevin Moore, also punched her several times in the head.

Moore admitted to hitting his daughter, according to a police report, and said the fight was over food. He said his daughter was “being disrespectful,” so he hit her in the head with a liquor bottle, according to the report.

Police said Moore had cuts to his hand from the broken bottle.

Moore was arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. He appeared in court Tuesday, and bond was set at $30,000.

Moore is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10:30 a.m. January 3.