Brookfield man charged after reporting car stolen by prostitute

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Brookfield man is facing a solicitation charge after he reported that his car was stolen by a prostitute.

Robert Alverson, 51, called police on Dec. 10 to report that a woman he met on Backpage.com had stolen his vehicle after he passed out. He said he tried contacting the woman multiple times to get his vehicle back, but she would not return it, according to a police report.

After an investigation, Alverson was charged with solicitation. The report did not say whether his car was found.

Alverson was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Tuesday on the charge, as well as driving under the influence.