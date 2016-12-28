Creative Classroom Contest: Columbiana teacher plans ‘escape’ for class

Each December, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign recognizes four teachers across the Valley and surprises them with $500. Teachers apply to win, then a panel picks the entries with the best ideas.Our third winner comes from North Elementary School in Columbiana.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A fourth grade teacher at Columbiana’s North Elementary School is hoping to give students an “escape” with her Creative Classroom winnings.

Janis Pridemore was named a winner of WKBN’s Creative Classroom contest. She applied to create an escape room concept for her students, hoping to appeal to students with an out-of-the-box teaching style.

“An escape room concept, which has been sweeping Asian and our West Coast as an adult experience, is a physical adventure game in which players are locked in a room and have to use clues in the room to solve a series of puzzles and escape within a set time limit,” Pridemore wrote in her entry. “This type of activity appeals to people who seek video-game-style adventures with a real-life experience. I feel our fourth graders are up for the challenge and would definitely enjoy participating in this type of experience!”

Pridemore said the escape room would give students a chance to think critically, work together and learn something along the way. She plans to hit some of the Ohio content standards in social studies, language arts and math as part of the challenge.

“Problem solving, collaborating, communicating, and critical thinking are so important to being successful in the real world. What better way than to expose these students at an early age with this creative opportunity,” she said.

Pridemore says she plans to use the $500 to buy materials like locks and puzzles for the students.