Death Records: December 28, 2016

BAIDUC, Theodore, Jr., 88 – Warren, Ohio

There are no services or calling hours.

Theodore Baiduc, Jr. Tribute

BARONE, Joseph P., 66 – Poland, Ohio

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, December 31, 2016.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 31, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

Joseph P. Barone Tribute

EDGAR, Richard G., 82 – Mecca, Ohio

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert’s Catholic Church, 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd. NE on Thursday January 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Richard G. Edgar Tribute

FAISON, Rebekah L., 67 – Warren, Ohio

Memorial services will be held at a future date.

Rebekah L. Faison Tribute



Order Flowers Here