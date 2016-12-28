Fog cancels some Allegiant flights in Youngstown and Florida

Inbound and outbound Allegiant Airlines flights from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport are canceled

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Weather conditions in Florida are affecting plans for some local travelers.

Both inbound and outbound flights on Allegiant Airlines from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to the Orlando Sanford International Airport are canceled.

Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport Director of Aviation Dan Dickten said poor visibility and fog is the reason for the cancellations. The next flight from Sanford to Youngstown isn’t until Monday, according to Allegiant’s website.

For information on canceled flights, visit the Orlando Sanford International Airport’s website. 

WKBN is at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport to find out how this will affect people here. Check back here or tune into WKBN First News, starting at 5 p.m. for more on this story. 

