Hawk shot in New Middletown to have surgery Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We told you of a hawk that was found shot in New Middletown on Tuesday, and their are more details on its condition tonight.

The hawk will have surgery Friday at Birds in Flight Sanctuary in Warren. It has two bullet wounds on the wing and leg — which was shattered.

Surgery can’t be done on the leg. It will be stabilized with a splint, but if it doesn’t heal properly within 10 weeks, it may have to be euthanized.

New Middletown Police still don’t know who shot the hawk.

If you have any information, give them a call at 330-542-2234.