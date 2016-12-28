Joseph P. Barone Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Christ our Savior Parish, Holy Trinity Church on Saturday, December 31, 2016 for Joseph P. Barone who passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

He was born on June 28, 1950 in Youngstown to Joseph and Pierina “Penny” (Conti) Barone.

Joseph worked as a dispatcher and manager for several trucking companies.

He enjoyed the outdoors especially, fishing, golf, bowling and liked to travel.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Colleen (Boyle) Barone, whom he married July 14, 1995; his mother, Penny Barone of Struthers; his aunt, MaryAnn (Thomas) Caccamo of Syracuse, New York; his cousins, Frankie (Kathy) Perrotta of Struthers, Frankie Perrotta of Poland, AJ Perrotta of Orlando, Florida, Chip Helminiak of Columbus, Beth Helminiak of New York City and Steve (Rosemary) Klim of Struthers.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Barone.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 31, 2016, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. of Struthers.



