Judge Anthony D’Apolito sworn-in for term starting in 2017

He was sworn-in in front of several hundred friends, family members and fellow judges at the Mahoning County Courthouse

By Published: Updated:
His term doesn't officially begin until New Year's Day, but Judge Anthony D'Apolito -- the newest member of the Mahoning County Common Pleas bench -- took his oath this morning.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – His term doesn’t officially begin until New Year’s Day, but Judge Anthony D’Apolito — the newest member of the Mahoning County Common Pleas bench — took his oath Wednesday morning.

Judge D’Apolito was sworn-in in front of several hundred friends, family members and fellow judges at the Mahoning County Courthouse.

His father Judge Lou D’Apolito administered the oath, while his wife Melissa held the bible for her husband.

The younger D’Apolito won the seat in last month’s election, but admits getting to this point was a long process requiring plenty help.

“You need a lot of support to be able to do that,” Judge Anthony D’Apolito said. “And to make that journey possible — I mean the journey could have been there, but I couldn’t have done it without the help I had here.”

D’Apolito will succeed Judge Shirley Christian, who was appointed to the seat two years ago when James Evans retired.

Although his term officially begins Jan 1, D’Apolito said his first actual day on the bench will be next Tuesday (Jan. 3).

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s