Murder case for Niles teen at standstill for competency tests

Jacob LaRosa's competency is being questioned -- a process that's expected to take some time

By Published: Updated:
The Niles teenager who's being tried as an adult for the beating death of his elderly neighbor in March of 2014 was back in a Trumbull County courtroom on Wednesday.

Attorneys representing 17-year-old Jacob LaRosa had filed a motion earlier this month asking the court have his competency evaluated and funding for experts needed to defend him.

Those requests were granted.

But since it’s expected to take some time to determine LaRosa’s competency now that it’s in question, other proceedings in the case will be at a standstill until there’s a conclusion on that issue.

Attorney’s will regroup for another pre-trial in February.

