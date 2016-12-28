New Trumbull sheriff sworn-in, bringing changes to office



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new Sheriff in town — and he’s bringing some changes.

Beginning Tuesday, Sheriff Paul Monroe will head the office for Trumbull County, replacing current Sheriff Tom Altiere, who has held that title for more than 20 years.

“I’m honored to be elected by the people of Trumbull County,” said Monroe, who took the Oath of Office in front of a packed courtroom Wednesday. “I’ll get the job done.

“I’m bringing some fresh staff across the street.”

Those faces are familiar to law enforcement, but new to the sheriff’s office. They include Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich and Majors Jeff Palmer and Dan Mason.

Dragovich was a former Ohio State Patrol Lt. for the past 24 years.

Palmer is currently the Girard Police Chief, a position he’ll hold until Jan. 6 before stepping into his new role of Major in charge of operations on Jan. 9

Mason is currently a Lt. for Warren City Police. His new position will be Major in charge of jail.

“I’m really excited coming in working for him,” Mason said. “I think he’s very professional, I think he’s very forward thinking and I can see only positive things for the Trumbull County sheriff’s department in the future.”

Monroe knows he’ll face some challenges, like budget cuts.

“The last thing we want to do is streamline personnel,” he said. “We want to keep the staff where it’s at and we want to build upon it.”

He’s said he’s ready to take on this new task.

“We’re gonna raise the bar with the sheriff’s office and we’re gonna raise our expectations of the men and women in the sheriff’s office,” Monroe said. “We are working to make Trumbull County the best sheriff’s office in the state of Ohio.”