Niles man charged with sex assault of young boy, kidnapping

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing several felony charges, accused of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old boy and kidnapping three people.

Michael Peach, 40, is charged with two counts each of gross sexual imposition, kidnapping, failure to comply with the order of a police officer and aggravated burglary; three counts of felonious assault, and one count each of attempted kidnapping, aggravated robbery, intimidation, retaliation and possessing criminal tools.

An indictment filed on December 22 says Peach sexually assault a nine-year-old victim on November 23.

On December 19, Peach then kidnapped and hurt three people, according to the indictment.

The indictment says Peach is charged with intimidating a witness and retaliation, but it doesn’t say whether the crimes are related to the sex assault.

Peach appeared in court Wednesday morning for his arraignment. A pretrial was set for 8:45 a.m. January 5.