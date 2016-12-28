Penn Hills hands New Castle first loss

The Red Hurricanes fell, 73-65 Wednesday in the New Castle Christmas Tournament.

New Castle, PA (WKBN) – In a battle of WPIAL top ranked teams, Penn Hills defeated New Castle, 73-65 Wednesday at the New Castle Christmas Tournament.

New Castle came in ranked 1st in the WPIAL 4A District, while Penn Hills is 1st in 6A. The Indians (7-0) hand new Castle their first loss, dropping the Canes to 6-1 on the season.

The Indians were led by Sherron Schifino with a game-high 30 points. Chavar Williamson had 13 points, while Cam Jefferies scored 10.

Senior Gino DeMonaco paced New Castle with 20 points. Te’Quawn Stewart had 12 points, and Marcus Hooker added 10 points.

