Police: Niles woman used drugs before head-on crash in Warren

Kimberly Doggett was charged with driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia after a crash in Warren

By Published:
Kimberly Doggett, charged with drug possession in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles woman was arrested on Monday after police said she caused a crash in Warren while under the influence of drugs.

Police said 25-year-old Kimberly Doggett was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle on E. Market Street and Laird Avenue. Doggett, who was determined to be the driver at fault, had watery and bloodshot eyes, according to a police report.

Police said Doggett admitted to using cocaine earlier in the day and snorting heroin before driving. She told police that she was a recovering addict and hadn’t used heroin in months prior, according to the report.

Doggett’s purse contained two crack pipes and drug paraphernalia items, police said.

She was charged with driving under the influence, failure to control and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Doggett pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday, and a hearing was scheduled for 10:15 a.m. January 26.

