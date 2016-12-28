Rebekah L. Faison Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Rebekah L. Faison passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Windsor House in Champion.

Rebekah was born September 19, 1949 in Warren a daughter of the late George and Sarah (Patterson) Washington.

She had worked at the Golden Bird in Warren.

Rebekah will be sadly missed by her son, DaJaun Robinson of Warren; her daughter, La-Tae Faison of Columbus; one brother, Moses Rodgers of Dayton and four grandchildren.

Rebekah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Faison; one sister and five brothers.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.

Memorial services will be held at a future date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

