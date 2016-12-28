Reports: Debbie Reynolds hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Debbie Reynolds has been taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency in Los Angeles one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher died, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Times and celebrity website TMZ, which was first to report the incident, said unnamed sources told them Reynolds, 84, was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after paramedics were called to her son’s home.

Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, did not answer a call or return messages from The Associated Press. Representatives for Reynolds did not immediately respond to inquiries from the AP.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the AP paramedics transported a woman from a home in her son’s Coldwater Canyon neighborhood in fair to serious condition.

She could not confirm it was Reynolds, citing medical privacy laws.

Reynolds starred opposite Gene Kelly in the 1952 classic “Singin’ in the Rain,” and was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” She was also nominated for a Tony Award in 1973 for her performance in the Broadway musical “Irene.”

Reynolds received an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, but was too ill to attend the ceremony. Her granddaughter, actress Billie Lourd, accepted the statuette in her honor.

“I’m so sorry that I’m sick, but I am thrilled beyond words, shocked, and you couldn’t be more amazed that a little girl from Burbank even came near this sort of accolade,” she said in a pre-recorded statement.

She was recognized for her decades-long commitment to various charities, including the mental-health organization she founded, the Thalians.

Reynolds had two children with the late crooner Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor.

Carrie Fisher, who starred as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, died Tuesday at age 60, days after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In a November interview with for the NPR show “Fresh Air,” Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother, who she said had some recent health setbacks.

“She’s an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much,” Carrie Fisher said. “There’s very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Reynolds and Fisher appear together in a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. “”Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher” is set to air on HBO in early 2017.

