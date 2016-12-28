Richard G. Edgar Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Richard G. Edgar age 82 of Mecca passed away December 28, 2016 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer.

Richard was born on August 18, 1934 in Niles to the late Charles and Minnie (Franco) Edgar.

While attending Niles schools, Richard met the former Shirley Swauger whom he married on June 20, 1953.

Richard spent his career working for Republic Steel before retiring from LTV Steel. However, his true passion was woodworking and he was an accomplished master carpenter.

He was a member of St. Robert’s Catholic Church and when he was younger he volunteered on the Mecca Township Fire Department. Richard enjoyed fishing and camping, but his favorite pastimes were watching his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with his grandsons.

Richard is survived by his wife of 63 years Shirley; his daughters, Robin (Russ) Humphrey and Richelle Rathburn. He is also survived by his grandsons, Richard (Tina) Loomis, Brice (Tara) Rathburn and Anthony (Amanda) Rathburn and his great-grandsons, Hunter Rathburn and Chase Rathburn; as well as his siblings, Sandy (Jack) Downing, Charles (Mary Ellen) Edgar and Vicki (Don) Bell.

Besides his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Edgar.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Robert’s Catholic Church; 4659 Niles-Cortland Rd. NE on Thursday January 5, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

