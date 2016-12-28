Rollover accident on I-80 sends 2 to hospital, backs up traffic

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Traffic is backed up on Interstate 80 after a vehicle flipped over several times.

The accident happened on I-80 near the 680 south exit. Traffic is being diverted around the area, as two lanes of I-80 eastbound are blocked.

Two people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The accident involved a pick-up truck, which had heavy front-end damage.

Several emergency vehicles, including two fire engines, are on scene.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is out at the scene, working to get more information on the cause of the crash and condition of those involved in the crash. Check back here for more information, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.