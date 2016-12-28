Salem Public Library set for big upgrades in 2017

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Public Library has been planning and saving for a renovation since 2015.

It has actually been 34 years since the second floor of the library had any big upgrades.

But that’s changing in 2017.

“That’s going to include the addition of quiet study areas,” said Brad Stephens of the Salem Public Library. “Renovations of our young adult department to make that exciting and new for our teens. [And] new seating for our public computers.”

Renovation plans are just for the second floor of the building.

New carpets and lights are part of the plan. The renovations will be done in phases.

“Very limited interruption in public service, if any at all,” Stephens said. “But we’ll be probably 3-4 months of construction as we get everything done.”

The library has budgeted $250,000 for the project. It also got a $10,000 grant from the Salem Community Foundation to buy new computers.

“Those computers get used over 25,000 times a year,” Stephens said.

The renovation will update the second floor, but traditional elements, like the oak wood in the library are staying.

“Being a relatively young guy, you want all the modern amenities,” said a library patron, who added that he visits the Salem Library sometimes once a week. “But at the same time, it’s a library and it’s right downtown, so it should be historic.”

There will not be any exterior renovations to the 111 year-old building.

For all you need to know about the Salem Public Library, visit its official website here.