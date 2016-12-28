Storm Team 27: Blustery with scattered snow to start Thursday

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A storm system will sweep through the region into Thursday morning with snow showers mixing with pockets of rain or sleet.  There is a small risk for an isolated pocket of freezing rain.  Snow accumulation will be around 1″ with isolated pockets of 2″ where the precipitation stays all snow into morning.  The snow will take a little break through mid Thursday with more snow showers developing into the afternoon and evening.  Heavier snow expected into Thursday night.  It will be cold and windy at times.  Gusts up 30mph possible.  Cold with snow showers through the end of the week.

Forecast

Thursday:  Scattered snow showers.  Around 1” or less of additional snowfall,  Windy and blustery at times.  (70%)
High:   35

Thursday night:   Scattered snow showers.  Blustery and windy.  Another 1 to 3 inches possible.  Up to 4 in the snowbelt.  (70%)
Low:   24

Friday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers.  (70%)
High:   28

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible afternoon and evening.  (60%)
High:   37    Low:   20

Sunday:   Mostly cloudy.
High:   37    Low:   24

Monday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   44    Low:   28

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   49    Low:   37

Wednesday:   Rain mixing to snow showers.  (60%)
High:   44 (Falling)   Low:   44

Thursday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High:   23    Low:   20

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s