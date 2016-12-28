Storm Team 27: Snow moving in overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-





WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system will sweep through the region into Thursday morning with snow showers mixing with pockets of rain or sleet. There is a small risk for an isolated pocket of freezing rain. Snow accumulation will be around 1″ with isolated pockets of 2″ where the precipitation stays all snow into morning. The snow will take a little break through mid Thursday with more snow showers developing into the afternoon and evening. Heavier snow expected into Thursday night. It will be cold and windy at times. Gusts up 30mph possible. Cold with snow showers through the end of the week.

Forecast Tonight: Becoming cloudy. Snow showers Developing. Chance for rain or sleet. Accumulation up to 1” with isolated spots near 2” by early Thursday morning. (100%)

Low: 31 Thursday: Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less, Windy and blustery at times. (70%)

High: 35 Thursday night: Scattered snow showers. Blustery and windy. Another 1 to 3 inches possible. Up to 4 in the snowbelt. (70%)

Low: 24 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (70%)

High: 28 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers possible afternoon and evening. (60%)

High: 37 Low: 20 Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 37 Low: 24 Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 28 Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 49 Low: 37 Wednesday: Rain mixing to snow showers. (60%)

High: 44 (Falling) Low: 44 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 23 Low: 20

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

