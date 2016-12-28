Storm Team 27: Some sun and seasonable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A few peeks of sunshine are possible today with temperatures in the middle to upper 30s. Another storm system with snow or rain will move in overnight into Thursday morning. Colder with more snow showers through the end of the week into the new year.

Forecast Today: Mostly to partly cloudy.

High: 37 Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers mixing with rain. Small chance for freezing rain. Around 1” or less possible snow. Higher if it stays all snow. (60%)

Low: 32 Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 28 Low: 25 Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers afternoon. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 20 Sunday: Partly sunny. Very small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 36 Low: 24 Monday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 44 Low: 31 Tuesday: Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 40 Low: 36 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 30 Low: 28

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

