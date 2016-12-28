Theodore Baiduc, Jr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Theodore Baiduc, Jr. passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at his home in Warren.

Theodore was born November 7, 1928 in Akron a son of the late Theodore and Florence (Church) Baiduc.

A veteran of the United States Coast Guard, Theodore worked as an engineer for the B&O, Penn Central and Conrail Railroads.

Theodore will be sadly missed by his son and caregiver, Theodore Baiduc, III of Warren; his daughter, Debra Scott of Coshocton and his daughter and son-in-law, Caroline and Joseph Stanczak of Sagamore Hills; his son and daughter-in-law Tom and Carol Baiduc who reside in California; his brother, Dr. David Baiduc of Howland; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Theodore is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ada, whom he married October 19, 1963.

There are no services or calling hours.

