Trumbull County Commissioners wrap up year with big plans

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the Trumbull County Commissioners wrapped up their last meeting of the year, they’re looking ahead to 2017.

Among big projects planned next year is the “Blueprint to Prosperity” Waterline Initiative, a $7.7 million initiative to put 12 miles of piping from Braceville to West Farmington. Plans have been in the works after years of problems with West Farmington’s water supply.

Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda said he expects the project will be completed in the next year and a half. It includes installing more than 120,000 feet of water mains and storage tanks.

“That’s going to be great for all of those people,” Fuda said.

A start date for the installation hasn’t yet been announced.

Commissioners said the biggest challenge that they’ll face in 2017 is the budget.

“Whenever there’s shortfalls in the budget, or whenever there’s a shortage of revenue, you’re left with some tough decisions, and this year will be no different for those tough decisions. But, we’ll meet them head on, and we’re confident about them,” said Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa.

Wednesday, Commissioners also honored those who are retiring.

The Commissioners’ next meeting will be January 4.