United Way collecting supplies for Trumbull County schools

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As schools head into 2017, many students are starting to run out of school supplies.

There is a way that you can help.

Donation bins have been set up at Dollar General and O’Reilly Auto Parts stores throughout Trumbull County. You can drop off items now through January 7.

The effort is a partnership with United Way of Trumbull County.

Supplies will be given to kids in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

For a full list of supplies that are needed, go to www.unitedwaytrumbull.org.

The United Way is also accepting cash donations.