Wine license allows New Castle shop to sell more than 400 types

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – You can add “wine” to your grocery list now if you live in Pennsylvania.

Well, that is if you live near one of the 1,000 stores with a wine-to-go license — like Shop n’ Save in New Castle.

“We’ve had the ability to sell wine here for about a month,” said Dan Falcone, owner of Shop n’ Save, who added that he has the first permit in Lawrence County.

“I bought about three or four bottles of wine in the last month,” said Bob Moses, a shopper.

In that month, Falcone’s Shop ‘n Save has racked up 400 different varieties.

As with beer sales, Falcone said the store has to meet requirements to keep the wine license. It also has to sell prepared foods, which he does through its Confetti Café.

“We have seating for around 60,” Falcone said. “I believe the law says anything from 30 seats up constitutes a restaurant, and of course you want to sell meals.”

There are some rules, though.

Each person can only buy three liters of wine at a time. So since most regular bottles of wine are about 750 ml, you could get four bottles of wine at once.

Also, a big plus for shoppers is that supermarket alcohol sales are based on the times the store is open — not the state stores limited hours.

“Just for the sake of the people, the ease, they can get the things they need without going crazy,” Moses said.

“That’s not going to take away from the fact that you still have to get your whiskey and spirits at the state store,” Falcone said.

Right now in Mercer County, there’s only two stores that have the wine-to-go license. They’re both Giant Eagles in Hermitage.

“It’ll definitely be a wanderlust for people in Pennsylvania,” Falcone said.