Youngstown man sentenced for setting fire to home to kill girlfriend

Ronald Magby will spend eight years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges

Ronald Magby was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Court.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who tried to kill his girlfriend by setting her house on fire last year will spend the next eight years behind bars.

Ronald Magby was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

He was charged with aggravated arson and attempted murder after investigators said he cut the gas lines on the house. Magby set himself on fire in the process and had third-degree burns.

Neighbors in nearby houses were evacuated as crews worked to make the area safe.

Magby pleaded guilty last month to lesser charges.

